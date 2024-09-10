Sep 10, 2024, 6:53 PM
News ID: 85592863
Iran’s Khalilinia becomes advisor to president of ATTU

Tehran, IRNA – Alireza Khalilinia of Iran has been appointed as an advisor to Khalil Al-Mohannadi, the President of the Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU).

Al-Mohannadi has appointed Khalilinia, a member of the board of directors of the Iranian Table Tennis Federation, as his advisor.

Given that Asia is known as the world's ping-pong hub and home to table tennis giants like China, Japan, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, and Hong Kong, the appointment of an Iranian to this position could herald a bright future for Iranian table tennis.

According to the ATTU statute, the president of the Asian Confederation can only have two advisors, and Khalilinia from Iran serves as one of these advisors.

