'Israeli settlements illegal, violate Palestinians’ rights'

According to IRNA's Monday morning report, in a message on his X social media (former Twitter) reacted to Israeli expansionism while referring to the killing of an American citizen of Turkish descent, in the north of the West Bank.

"Yesterday we learned about the fatal shooting in the West Bank of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Seattle resident and constituent of Washington's Ninth District. Eygi graduated from the University of Washington last May. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones", he wrote.

"Reports indicate that Eygi was killed while protesting settlements in the West Bank. As we learn more about this shooting, I urge the Israeli government to deliver answers quickly and thoroughly. The perpetrators must be held accountable with a full, thorough, and transparent investigation", Smith said further in his post.

Smith went on to say that "what Prime Minister Netanyahu is allowing to happen in the West Bank with Israeli settlement expansion is illegal, destabilizing, and violates the rights of Palestinians living in the West Bank. Israeli settlement expansion has to stop".

Pointing out that the continuation of illegal settlement construction by the Zionist regime weakens the survival of the Palestinian state, the representative of the American Congress stressed: Without durable states for both the Israeli and Palestinian people, the region will continue to face the violence and instability it has suffered for generations. The continued hostilities and violence in the West Bank puts lives and the regional security at risk. Countless civilians have been killed in the West Bank since October 7, escalating regional violence - it must stop. We must take steps that bring us closer to the ultimate goal of creating a path to peace in the region.

According to reports and eyewitnesses, American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was shot dead by Israeli forces on Friday during a demonstration against Israeli settlements in Beita town located in Nablus region in the occupied West Bank.

This is not the first time the Tel Aviv regime has killed an American activist. In 2003, an Israeli bulldozer crushed to death 23-year-old U-S peace activist Rachel Corrie as she tried to prevent the army from destroying homes in Gaza.

