Netanyahu says Israel is besieged by “Iran-led Axis of Resistance”

Speaking at a local meeting, Netanyahu has also expressed concern about the outbreak of a civil war across the occupied lands.

Referring to widening rifts among the Zionist leaders and heightened pressures on his cabinet to agree with a ceasefire in Gaza, he cautioned that Hamas is seeking to ignite a civil war throughout the occupied territories, urging unity in the face of these efforts.

Eleven months into the war in Gaza, Netanyahu has not been able to fulfil his promises for a full destruction of Hamas and securing the release of the October 7 hostages. He, nonetheless, continues to claim that he wants to end what he says is the threat of Gaza against the Zionist regime so the Israelis can go back to their homes with peace of mind.

