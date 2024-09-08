Iran’s Beit Sayah’s Paralympics gold stripped over religious flag

Beit Sayah set a new Paralympic record in the men’s javelin throw F11 category at the Paris Paralympics 2024 with a throw of 47.64 meters.

The Iranian para-athlete celebrated his victory by showing a religious flag, which led to his disqualification from the games.

This turn of events altered the medal standings, upgrading the silver medal of India’s Navdeep Singh to gold.

Officials from Iran’s track and field team have protested the disqualification of their athlete.

Beit Sayah told reporters that he had displayed a religious flag during his victory celebration at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games without any issues.

That comes as the flag raised by Beit Sayah after winning the competition reflected his pure religious believes and was no insult to anyone or any group.

Social media users and prominent political and cultural figures in Iran criticized the decision to disqualify Beit Sayah, saying the athlete was right to express his religious enthusiasm after winning the gold medal.

