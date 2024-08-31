Two Iranian athletes win silver in Paralympics after protests accepted

Zafar Zaker, an Iranian javelin thrower, who had stood at the fourth place in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, managed to receive the silver medal after Iran’s protest against the Polish athlete’s performance during the competition.

In Men’s Shot Put-F55, Zaker recorded 11.88 and won the silver medal on the second day of the Paralympic Games in Paris, France, on Friday.

After the final games just when Zaker ranked fourth, the Iranian officials protested against the performances of the Serbian and Polish athletes who had received silver and bronze medals, respectively.

When their protests were accepted, Zaker climbed two steps and won the silver medal.

In a related development, the Iranian female thrower Parastoo Habibi who had been awarded a bronze medal in Women’s Club Throw-F32 with a 26.29 record managed to win the silver medal after the officials were in protest at the Polish athlete’s performance.

Habibi is the first-ever Iranian medalist in the Club Throw in the Paralympic games.

Iran’s Paralympic athletes, Zahra Rahimi, Parastoo Habibi and Zafar Zaker have won three silver medals since the start of the games in the French capital.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games is slated for August 28 to September 8.

