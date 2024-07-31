Iranian Paralympic medalist Nourafshan dies of war wounds

Nourafshan, who was hospitalized in Abu Ali Sina Hospital in Shiraz due to kidney infection and the effects of wartime injuries was martyred on Tuesday night.

He received a gold medal in the 1988 Seoul Paralympic Games, a gold and two silver medals in the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games, two gold medals in the 2000 Sydney Paralympic Games, and a bronze medal from the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games.

He also won seven gold medals, one silver and one bronze medal in the disc throw, five silver and two bronze medals in the shot put, and six gold medals, one silver and one bronze medal in other events.

In addition, in the 1988 Seoul Paralympics and the World Championships in Germany, he set a new world record in discus throw and won the silver medal in swimming at the War Wounded World Championships in Newcastle, England.

