Thousands attend anti-racism demo in Scotland

According to IRNA, citing a British media report, about 2 thousand people gathered in Glasgow's George Square to declare their opposition to the rally called by far right figure Stef Shaw.

Around 5,000 anti-fascists outnumbered 500 racists in Glasgow on Saturday, another media outlet reported.

The counter-protest, organized by Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) and was backed by the Scottish TUC (STUC) union federation, nine trade unions, community, faith and refugee rights organizations, artists, comedians and musicians.

Shaw, who was behind the far-right rally, calls himself the “Glasgow Cabbie” and was inspired by Tommy Robinson’s march in central London in July.

One of his supporters was holding a flag in his hand and was asking the migrants to return to their homes. Another supporter wore the hat Donald Trump used in the 2016 US presidential campaign.

Reports indicate that there were sporadic clashes between far-right supporters and opponents of racism, which prompted the police to intervene.

Also, some protesters were holding Palestinian flags. On one of the banners that were seen among the opponents of racism, it was written: Jews are against Islamophobia.

"We are here today so that the far-right cannot divide us”, said Angela McCormack, a member of the Stop the War Coalition, adding that “Our problem is unity and plurality and opposition to racism and fascism”.

