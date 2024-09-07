Pro-Palestine rally in Ireland as UK PM visits Dublin

According to IRNA citing some media reports on Saturday night, the Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) announced that it held a demonstration with the presence of more than 100 people to "let the visiting British Prime Minister know that Ireland stands with Palestine."

Speaking at the event in O'Connell Street, campaign spokesman Harun Siljak said the group was asking Starmer “to end British complicity in the ongoing genocide and illegal occupation of Palestine”.

“It is really concerning to see how persistent and unwavering the idea of the British Government maintaining support for Israel really is, especially at this stage when we can’t even estimate the number of people who have been killed,” he added.

Demonstrators, some wearing keffiyehs, waved Palestinian and Irish flags as they chanted slogans including “Free, Free Palestine”.

Last week, pro-Palestine protesters hit streets of Dublin in yet another rally to denounce the incessant and brutal attacks of the Zionist forces on the Gaza Strip, which have led to the martyrdom of more than 41,000 Palestinians in the past 11 months.

Demonstrators carried Palestinian and Irish flags and held signs reading "Fire the Israeli ambassador" and "Stop the genocide".

Ireland, which has long been a supporter of Palestinian rights, previously recognized the independent state of Palestine.

4399