Zionist regime pursuing strategy of “scorched earth” in Palestine: Iran FM spokesman

He made the remarks in a post on his official X account on Saturday few hours after the Israeli troops withdrew from Jenin and Tulkarm in northern and northwestern of the occupied West Bank, with reference to the footage of the “insane destruction of all the urban and services infrastructure of the #Gaza Strip and now those of some northern parts of the West Bank, in particular in Jenin and Tulkarm”.

The Iranian spokesman said that countries and international institutions are morally, humanly and legally duty-bound to prevent the recurrence of war crimes in the West Bank by the Israeli regime.

