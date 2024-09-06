Sep 6, 2024, 3:50 PM
Iran's Sports minister meets IPC chief in Paris

Paris, IRNA - Iranian Minister of Sports and Youth Ahmad Donya Mali met with President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons in Paris on Friday.

During the meeting with which was held on the sidelines of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Donya Mali stressed developing sports for disabled people and veterans.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is looking for the development of sports for disabled people and veterans, especially for women's, and we are planning for the next Paralympics, he added.

Meanwhile, Parsons appreciated Iran for all the support it has given to development.

Iran is a symbol of the development of parasports in the world, he noted.

He said that his colleagues had praised Iran's facilities in these fields.

