Hezbollah launches combined attack on military bases of occupiers in north of occupied Palestine

Today, Lebanon's Hezbollah targeted the command headquarters of the Sahel Battalion in Beit Hillel military base.

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced on Thursday evening that it targeted the Israeli base 'Ramot Naftali' in the north of occupied Palestine in response to the continued crimes of the Zionist enemy against the border areas of southern Lebanon with suicide drones and Katyusha missiles.

Hezbollah further emphasized that on Thursday, it targeted and damaged the spying equipment of the Zionist regime in the 'Baraka Risha' base located in the north of occupied Palestine.

2050