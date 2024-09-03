Sep 3, 2024, 5:04 PM
News ID: 85586749
T T
4 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Iran summons Australian ambassador over offensive social media post

Sep 3, 2024, 5:04 PM
News ID: 85586749
Iran summons Australian ambassador over offensive social media post

Tehran, IRNA - Australian Ambassador to Tehran Ian McConville was summoned by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday over an offensive post published by the Australian embassy on social media.

The head of the Regional Affairs Office of the Foreign Ministry expressed strong objections to the Australian embassy's move, condemning the content as disrespectful and contrary to Iranian and Islamic cultural norms.

The official noted that the embassy's post contravened international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which mandates respect for the host country's laws and regulations.

In response, Ambassador McConville asserted that the Australian embassy had no intention of offending the Iranian people or their values, clarifying that the post did not specifically mention Iran.

The ambassador said he would convey the concerns and stance of the Iranian government to Canberra.

4353**2050

4 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .