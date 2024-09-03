Iran summons Australian ambassador over offensive social media post

The head of the Regional Affairs Office of the Foreign Ministry expressed strong objections to the Australian embassy's move, condemning the content as disrespectful and contrary to Iranian and Islamic cultural norms.

The official noted that the embassy's post contravened international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which mandates respect for the host country's laws and regulations.

In response, Ambassador McConville asserted that the Australian embassy had no intention of offending the Iranian people or their values, clarifying that the post did not specifically mention Iran.

The ambassador said he would convey the concerns and stance of the Iranian government to Canberra.

