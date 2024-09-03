Pezeshkian arrives in Mashhad in 1st trip as Iranian president

Upon arrival, President Pezeshkian was welcomed by the governor of the province and the local officials, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Pezeshkian is to make a pilgrimage to the Imam Reza (AS) shrine in Mashhad.

The martyrdom anniversary of the eighth Imam of Shia Muslims, Imam Reza (AS), falls on September 4 this year. The Imam Reza shrine is located in Mashhad where people from across Iran and the neighboring countries take a visit annually.

Pezeshkian will also meet with the businesspersons in the province.

Pezeshkian was elected as Iran’s president in a runoff election on July 5.

