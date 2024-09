Mashhad, the capital city of Razavi Khorasan Province, is the destination of Pezeshkian's first trip as president.

During his stay in Mashhad, the president will attend the ceremony on the martyrdom anniversary of the eighth Imam of Shia Muslims, Imam Reza (AS), on September 4 and meet with the businesspersons in the province.

Pezeshkian was elected as Iran’s president in a runoff election on July 5.

1483**4354