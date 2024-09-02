Sep 2, 2024, 11:19 PM
Abu Obeidah: Netanyahu responsible for death of Israeli prisoners

Tehran, IRNA - The spokesman of Al-Qassam Brigades, the military branch of Hamas, said in a message on Monday night that Zionist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is responsible for the death of Israeli prisoners.

From Shahab Palestinian news agency, Abu Obeidah added: Only Netanyahu and the army of the Zionist occupation regime are fully responsible for the killing of Israeli prisoners due to the deliberate failure of the prisoner exchange agreement for their personal and worthless purposes, in addition to killing dozens of other prisoners with direct aerial bombardments.

He said that "we are clearly telling everyone that after the Nusirat incident, a new instruction was issued for the Mujahideen in charge of protecting enemy prisoners regarding the way to interact with the prisoners in case the forces of the Zionist occupation army approach their place of detention".

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman added that Netanyahu's insistence on the release of prisoners through military pressure instead of signing the prisoner exchange agreement means that they will return to their families in coffins and their families must decide whether to hand them over dead or alive.

