British sources report new maritime incident off Yemen coast

In a statement on Monday, UKMTO announced that two unidentified projectiles hit a merchant vessel, 70 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's port of Saleef.

A third explosion occurred nearby, but no casualties were reported.

Separately, an investigation is underway for an incident 58 nautical miles west of Hodeidah.

There have been no comments from Yemen to the latest reports as of yet.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestinians' resistance against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched its devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by Hamas resistance movement against the occupying entity.

In a show of that support, Yemeni Armed Forces have been attacking Israel-linked vessels in the high seas since mid-November, saying that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza come to an end. Since the start of the war, more than 40,700 Palestinians have been killed and over 94,000 others injured in Gaza.

7129**4194