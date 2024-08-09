Hezbollah, Yemen resistance launch new operations against Israeli-linked targets

Hezbollah announced in a statement on Friday that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Israeli soldiers building in the Al-Manara settlement with appropriate weapons, inflicting direct hits, reported the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network.

Also, in a large-scale rocket attack from Lebanese territory, the occupied area of the Galilee panhandle was targeted.

Israeli media reported that the rocket sirens activated in Al-Metula and Kfar Yuval.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced that a ship 45 nautical miles south of Al-Mokha port on the southern coast of Yemen was targeted with four rockets and a remote-controlled vessel for the second time in a few hours.

Earlier on this day, the UKMTO announced that a commercial ship was targeted 58 nautical miles southwest of al-Hudaydah in Yemen with a drone attack.

3266**9417