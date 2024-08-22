UKMTO reports fresh maritime incident in Yemen

In a statement on Thursday, UKMTO announced that two explosions occurred in the vicinity of a vessel located about 57 nautical miles south of Aden.

No additional details about the incident have been reported.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 40,223 people and wounded another 92,081 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of the Zionist regime.

