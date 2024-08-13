UKMTO reports two maritime incidents in Yemen

On its X account, formerly Twitter, the UKMTO reported on Tuesday an explosion in the vicinity of the vessel located about 63 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah.

The British agency added that a ship located 97 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah reported a blast in its vicinity.

The vessels and crew members involved in both incidents are safe and proceeding to their next port of call.

Over the past months, Yemeni armed forces have been conducting operations against Israel-linked vessels in the high seas in response to the regime’s brutal war on Gaza.

7129**9417