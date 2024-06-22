UKMTO says receives report of ship attack near Yemen

The company made the announcement early on Saturday on X, formerly Twitter.

It said that the incident took place on Friday evening 126 nautical miles east of Aden.

“The Master of a merchant vessel reports explosions in the vicinity of the vessel. The crews are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call”, UKMTO said in its tweet, adding that an investigation has been launched.

There have been no statements from Yemen about the reported incident.

The Arab country, since mid-November 2023, has been launching attacks on Israeli ships or vessels heading for ports in the occupied Palestinian territories in response to the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza.

Yemen says its attacks are aimed at pressuring the regime to stop its military offensives in Gaza and lift its blockade of the Palestinian territory where almost the entire population is facing shortages of basic supplies.

Yemen has continued with its military operations against Israeli-linked ships on the high seas despite joint airstrikes ongoing by the US and the UK on Yemeni soil since mid-January.

The Arab country says the airstrikes are only aimed at giving more support to the Israeli regime.

