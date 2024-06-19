Footage shows moment Yemeni army attacked Tutor ship

The footage released on Wednesday night clearly shows that the Greek-owned Tutor coal carrier was struck by missiles and an explosive-laden remote-controlled boat, causing huge blast on the deck.

According to IRNA, citing Al Jazeera, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed the sinking of the in the Red Sea late on Tuesday and put its blame on the Yemeni army.

The crew reportedly abandoned the vessel after it was struck by missiles on June 12 and sunk a week later, with the UKMOTO citing debris and oil stain at the vessel’s last known location.

All the crew of the ship left the vessel except one who is believed to have been in the engine room at the time of the attacks.

Tutor is the second ship sunk by Yemenis after the UK-owned Rubymar, which was carrying fertilizer, went down on March 2 about two weeks after being struck by the Yemeni army’s missiles.

And just last week. the Palau-flagged Ukrainian-owned and Polish-operated Verbena, which was loaded with timbre and on its way from Malaysia to Italy was hit by Yemenis.

In the past months, the Yemeni armed forces in support of the people of Gaza have targeted several Zionist ships or ships carrying goods Israeli ports in the occupied territories. They have pledged to continue attacking such ships as long as Israel’s genocide and occupation of the Palestinian territories go on.

4399