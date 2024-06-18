Ansarullah reaffirms support for Gaza against Israeli-US ‘crime of century’

According to Al-Ahed news network, Ansarullah’s spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam said the massacre of Palestinian people in Gaza at the hands of the Israeli regime with US complicity is the “crime of the century”.

“The US support to the Israeli regime for committing the crime of the century in Gaza shows real terrorism, which is a danger to the world and a serious threat to world peace,” he said.

He added that Yemen will continue to carry out naval operations against the US and the Zionist regime in support of the Palestinian people.

Yemen has been engaged in operations against Israel-linked vessels in the Red and Arab seas as well as the Indian Ocean since mid-November in retaliation for the genocide in Gaza.

The Arab country has at times launched missile and drone attacks on positions in Israeli-occupied territories as well.

4354**9417