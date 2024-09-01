Israelis plan general strike as protesters demand Gaza truce deal

Protests erupted on Sunday night in different cities including Tel Aviv, Haifa and occupied Al-Quds.

In Tel Aviv alone, 300,000 people were estimated to attend, with some blocking a major highway. Police used water cannons to disperse the crowd. Arrests were also made in Haifa.

The demonstrations took place after the Israeli military said that it had located and recovered the bodies of six captives in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The protesters urged Netanyahu to urgently accept a deal with the Palestinian Hamas Resistance Movement for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the remaining captives.

The Sunday demonstrations were among the biggest rallies in Israel in the past months since Hamas captured some 250 people, including Israelis and non-Israelis, during its October 7 Al-Aqsa Storm Operation on southern Israeli-occupied territories.

Dozens of captives have already been released, while around 100 remain in Gaza.

Israelis blame Netanyahu for the prolonged captivity of their loved ones, as he insists on his demand for keeping the regime’s control of Philadelphi corridor, a 14-kilometer area along Gaza-Egypt border. Netanyahu is accused of blocking a ceasefire-captive deal by setting Israel’s maintaining control of the Philadelphi corridor as a condition for any such deal.

Israel’s largest labor union has called for a general strike beginning on Monday to increase pressure on Netanyahu, saying that the entire Israeli economy will shut down. Opposition leader Yair Lapid is said to be among those calling for the strike action.

Meanwhile, a senior Hamas official has said that the six captives had been killed by Israeli fire and bombing.

