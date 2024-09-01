Netanyahu, Biden responsible for deaths of captives: Hamas

According to the Palestine Information Center, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau Izzat al-Rishq stressed on Sunday that the responsibility for the death of captives held by the resistance in Gaza lies with the Zionist regime's cabinet, which insists on keeping up the genocide and evading the ceasefire agreement, as well as the US administration because of its support for the Israeli regime and its participation in the war against the people of Gaza.

Al-Rishq went on to say that if President Biden cares about the lives of the captives, he should stop providing financial and military support to the Israeli regime and put pressure on the regime to stop the war immediately.

He argued that those who will pay the price for 11 months of brutal crimes and genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip are Netanyahu, his hardline cabinet, and all the supporters of the war against Gaza.

The Hamas official holds the US administration and President Biden personally responsible for the daily crimes of the Israeli occupying regime and the genocide in Gaza, as a result of which more than 150,000 people have been martyred and injured, 69% of whom are women and children.

On Sunday morning, the regime's army announced the discovery of the bodies of six captives in Rafah, who were captured on October 7, 2023, during Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. The White House announced that one of the dead captives was an American.

