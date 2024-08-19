Families of Israeli captives hold protest as Blinken visits Tel Aviv

The families held their protest on Monday, demanding Israeli officials sign a ceasefire deal with Palestine’s Hamas resistance movement in order to release the captives.

Blinken arrived in Israel to meet top officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid diplomatic efforts to clinch a ceasefire deal for Gaza, where more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed during more than ten months of the Israeli war.

The top US diplomat is due to travel to Egypt for talks on the ceasefire, following failed negotiations in Qatar’s capital Doha last week.

Hamas on Sunday rejected a truce proposal made in the Doha talks, saying that Netanyahu has set new conditions and created obstacles to reach a deal.

The Palestinian movement captured some 250 people, including Israelis and non-Israelis during its Al Aqsa Storm Operation on October 7. Around 110 people remain in captivity, while the rest have been released or get killed in Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

