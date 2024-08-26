Netanyahu cabinet boycotted by Zionist settlers

We have decided to boycott the Netanyahu cabinet until it comes out of a solution to return people to their homes, the heads of local authorities in the occupied territories announced, according to IRNA citing media reports on Monday morning.

On Saturday, the head of the opposition bloc also once again demanded the removal of Netanyahu from office for obstructing the path to reaching a Gaza ceasefire agreement and exchanging captives with the Hamas movement.

Yair Lapid criticized the regime for its insistence on continuing the war and disregarding the fate of the captives held in the Gaza Strip. “Netanyahu should go; he should resign on October 8”.

Also, former Prime Minister Ehud Barak warned about Netanyahu's actions and said he should be removed immediately.

"The control of the Philadelphia axis (Gaza's border with Egypt) is not in our interest," Barak said with reference to Netanyahu’s new condition for a ceasefire.

The former premier said that Netanyahu is not qualified to rule Israel and “has been taking us to hell”.

4399

