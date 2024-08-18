Hamas rejects latest Gaza truce proposal, says Israel sets new conditions

Hamas issued a statement on Sunday, three days after mediators Qatar, Egypt and the US began a new round of talks in Doha, trying to hammer out a deal to end the months-long genocidal war on Gaza in exchange for the release of Israeli captives held in the besieged territory.

“After listening to the mediators about what transpired in the latest round of talks in Doha, it became clear to us once again that Netanyahu continues to create obstacles to reaching an agreement. He is setting new conditions and demands with the aim of derailing the mediators' efforts and prolonging the war”, Hamas said in its statement.

It added that the new proposal “aligns with Netanyahu's conditions, particularly his refusal to agree to a permanent ceasefire, his insistence on not fully withdrawing from the Gaza Strip, and his demand to continue occupying the Netzarim Junction, the Rafah Crossing, and the Philadelphi Corridor.”

The Palestinian movement further said in its statement that Netanyahu is fully responsible for the failure of the latest mediation efforts and the delay in reaching an agreement.

Israel waged its war on Gaza on October 7 following Hamas’ unprecedented Al Aqsa Storm Operation on the southern occupied territories earlier that day.

At the time Hamas captured some 250 people, including Israelis and non-Israelis. Around 110 people remain in captivity, while the rest have been released or get killed in Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

The war has also killed more than 40,000 people and wounded over 92,600 in Gaza. It has also created a dire humanitarian situation which continues to deteriorate due to Israeli restrictions on entry of food and other basic supplies.

The mediation efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of the remaining captives began several months ago, with several rounds of indirect talks held in Egypt and Qatar to reach a deal. The efforts however have failed as Netanyahu refuses to stop attacks in Gaza.

