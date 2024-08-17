Israeli protesters blame Netanyahu for failure of ceasefire talks

According to Al-Quds News network, protests resumed in the occupied territories on Saturday evening, a day after mediators Qatar, Egypt, and the United States concluded ceasefire talks in Doha without a sign of a breakthrough.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, whose politburo chief and lead negotiator, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated by the Israeli regime last month, stayed out of the talks.

For months, protesters have taken to streets in towns and cities across the occupied territories every Saturday, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza that would free the captives.

A recent survey has revealed that 63% of Israeli settlers are in favor of an agreement between Tel Aviv and Palestinian resistance factions to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

The findings from the Channel 12 survey show that many Israelis are weary of the ongoing war and want a deal with Hamas.

Notably, 53% of right-wing respondents, 44% of supporters of the ruling coalition led by Netanyahu, and a striking 85% of opposition supporters favor a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the war, the survey has found.

