Israel causing largest displacement of Palestinians in last 20 years: Ansarullah

According to the Al-Masirah news network, the political bureau of Ansarullah said in a statement that it is following with great concern the military escalation and the Israeli attacks on the West Bank as well as the regime’s military raids on Palestinian refugee camps.

The statement added that the Israeli enemy has allowed the Zionist settlers to kill civilians and burn their homes in Palestinian villages and settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Ansarullah appreciated the Palestinian resistance, which is confronting the enemy and carrying out resistance operations, and the Yemeni movement stressed that these groups are in full cooperation and coordination.

It also stressed that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to support the Palestinian people, adding that as long as the Israeli aggression and the siege of the Gaza Strip continue, the Yemeni operations will go on.

Ansarullah has been involved in military operations against the Israeli regime in the aftermath of the occupying entity’s genocidal war on Gaza, which began in early October last year.

