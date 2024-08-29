Timing of response to Zionist enemy surprising: Ansarullah

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a speech on Thursday that preparations for a response to the Israeli enemy are underway and the timing of the response will be a surprise.

He referred to the Iranian officials’ statements on a definite response to the Zionist regime’s crime in assassinating Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, noting that Iran has emphasizes the certainty of the retaliation and that the United States is on full alert to try to contain such a response.

Hezbollah has dealt a strong blow to the Israeli enemy, and the case is still open based on the results of the recent attack on occupied territories, he added.

Al-Houthi also described the occupying regime as an enemy with which there can be no peace at all because it violates all red lines, norms, and laws.

He further pointed out that the continuation of the crimes in occupied Palestine is a disgrace to human society.

According to the Ansarullah official, a recent claim by a Zionist criminal who called for the construction of a "synagogue" in the Al-Aqsa Mosque is very dangerous.

He also said that the escalation of tensions by the Israeli enemy has reached the West Bank, which is witnessing the most severe attacks over the past 22 years.

