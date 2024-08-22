Planning for ‘painful response’ is one of reasons for delay in punishing Zionist regime: Ansarullah

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi made the remarks on the recent developments in Palestine on Thursday. Emphasizing the Islamic Ummah's responsibility to support Palestine, he noted that neglecting Palestine and not helping them has put the entire Ummah in danger.

He pointed out that with the support of the US and the West, the Israeli enemy has been committing crimes against the people of Gaza for 321 days, adding that the Zionist enemy is destroying Palestine through bombing, starvation, the spread of diseases, torture, and other crimes.

Al-Houthi also highlighted the response of the resistance front, citing Yemen's recent operations involving 21 ballistic missiles, unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV), and drones.

He mentioned that Iran's response to the assassination of commander Haniyeh is also anticipated, noting that the Zionist's fear of Iran's response has forced them to hide in shelters.

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred when their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, hours after attending Pezeshkian’s inaugural.

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

