Yemen ready to inflict painful blows on Israel: Defense min.

Al-Atefi stated that the United States would not be able to defend the Zionist regime with its military mobilization in the region, according to IRNA's Sunday night report citing Al-Masirah.

Israeli targets have been chosen with care and consideration, he said, adding that Yemen's missile, drone and naval units have the necessary power to carry out the operation accurately and forcefully.

Earlier, Yemen's Ansarullah, while congratulating the Lebanese Hezbollah movement for its response to the Israeli assassination of Fuad Shukr, a senior resistance commander, emphasized that the reprisal of the Yemeni armed forces to the Zionist regime's aggression against the city of Hudaydah is also on its way.

“This strong and effective response in the depths of the occupying regime confirms the capability, strength and honesty of resistance”, Ansarullah said in a statement. “We congratulate Hezbollah and its Secretary General for the great and brave operation against the Israeli enemy”.

The statement was issued after Hezbollah announced on Sunday that it had completed the first phase of its response to the assassination of Shukr by targeting 11 military bases and positions of the Zionist regime.

4399

