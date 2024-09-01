Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 1

** IRAN DAILY

- Israel’s barbaric onslaught shifts to high gear in West Bank

The Israeli military claimed the lives of at least 20 Palestinians in the largest West Bank raid in two decades as the regime’s atrocities continue to kill more Palestinians both in the Gaza Strip and the occupied territories.

Intense gun battles have taken place between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters as the regime’s raid on the occupied territories entered its fourth day on Saturday.

- Iran FM: Israel root cause of regional tensions

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi blasted the Israeli regime and its incessant atrocities as the main factor behind expansion of tensions and conflict across the West Asia region.

The top diplomat made the remarks during a telephone conversation with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi on Friday.

- Iran repudiates allegation of training Russian forces

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani dismissed the allegation that an Iranian serviceman has been training Russian military forces on Ukrainian soil.

Kanaani said that such baseless claims are made with specific political motives and objectives, adding that the accusations contradict Iran’s principled approach to the conflict in Ukraine, according to Foreign Ministry’s official website.

Reiterating Iran’s opposition to war, Kanaani emphasized the need to halt the conflict and resolve disputes between Russia and Ukraine peacefully. His remarks came after Ukraine’s prosecutor general said a case has been opened against a general of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on suspicion of aiding Russia in war and war crimes against Ukraine.

- Iranian president to attend BRICS summit in Russia following invitation from Putin

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, along with a delegation, is set to attend the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, later this year. The participation comes in response to an official invitation extended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In preparation for the summit, Davoud Mirzakhani, Iran's Consul General in Kazan, held a meeting with Bakirov Gazinur, Assistant to the President of Tatarstan.

- Inside 'Goethe Tehran'

A putative language school endorsed by the German embassy in Tehran funded underground entertainment, illicitly provided scholarships to students, and helped employ agents for the German government, according to information obtained by the Tehran Times. Earlier this month, two branches of the German Language Institute (DSIT) were closed following orders from the Iranian judiciary.

The Tehran Times has gathered information suggesting that the language school functioned as a covert operation for the German government to influence Iranian citizens and advance Germany's political agenda in Iran.

- China oil imports from Iran surge to 1.75m bpd: report

China’s imports of Iranian oil have reached a record of 1.75m barrels per day (bpd) in August, oiprice.com reported, citing data from Kpler. As reported, the current figure has surpassed the previous peak of 1.66m bpd set in October 2023 and is almost 50 percent higher compared with 1.24m bpd last month.

- ‘Heroic Operation’ in West Bank shakes Zionists

The occupying regime of Israel pressed on with a large-scale military onslaught in the occupied West Bank for a fourth day on Saturday, as fierce fighting raged in the nearly 11-month Gaza war.

As clashes and explosions persisted in the northern city of Jenin, two Palestinians were martyred while carrying out a retaliatory operation overnight in the south of the West Bank.

- Iranian athletes secure more medals at 2024 Paralympics

Sareh Javanmardi from Iran has bagged a gold in women’s 10 air pistol SH1 at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Her gold medal was the first gold and fourth medal for Iran at the marquee sports event at the the 2024 Paralympic Games.

- German Scholar: Iran Far Ahead in Science

Professor Thomas Braun of Germany, who was awarded the Kazemi Prize over his studies in stem cells, has hailed Iran’s progress in science, saying that the country is really far ahead in Wes Asia.

Professor Braun is a principal investigator at the Max Planck Institute for Heart and Lung Research. He graduated in medicine in 1987 and then received a specialized doctorate in cell biochemistry from the University of Hamburg in 1993.

