Kazemi Prize laureate lauds Iran’s scientific achievements in ME

Professor Braun is a principal investigator at the Max Planck Institute for Heart and Lung Research. He graduated in medicine in 1987 and then received a specialized doctorate in cell biochemistry from the University of Hamburg in 1993.

“If I want to compare it to other countries in the Middle East, you are really far ahead,” Braun said in an interview with IRNA on the sidelines of Kazemi Prize ceremony here in Tehran.

”If you see the PhD students from Iran, they are really well-trained and their outstanding researches indicate successful education system in Iran,” he added.

“It is an indication that you value knowledge, science and research and that you can sustain research and development to win the world of tomorrow you have to stay ahead,” he noted

In response to a question regarding ways to strengthen scientific relations between Iran and Germany, Braun said: “Communication is crucial in a situation when it is not easy to ship material to Iran. If the situation is improved a little bit, it would be possible in the future to facilitate interaction."

According to its official website, “Kazemi Prize is an international Prize which was established in 2010 to respect the efforts and revive the memories of Dr. Saeid Kazemi Ashtiani, the late founder of Royan Institute.”

