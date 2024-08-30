Aug 30, 2024, 8:46 PM
Commander says Iran intercepts hostile aerial vehicles from tens of miles away

Tehran, IRNA – General Alireza Sabahifard, the commander of the air defense force of the Iranian Army, has said that the force intercepts hostile aerial vehicles from tens of miles away.

Addressing a large crowd of worshippers before Tehran’s Friday prayers, the commander said, "We have designed and produced all our needs.”

He said that the country’s air defense force is dependent on no country for meeting its needs for missile, radar, and intelligence systems.

He added that Iran has become self-sufficient in designing and producing advanced systems for hybrid warfare.

The commander stressed that the Iranian air defense force is one of the most prepared in the world.

