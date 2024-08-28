‘Iran seeks de-escalation of tensions in West Asia’

Araghchi made the comment in a phone call with the Netherlands’ Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp on Wednesday as the two discussed developments in West Asia, including the Gaza war.

The Dutch foreign minister said that his country is concerned about the ongoing crisis in West Asia, and called on all sides to exercise restraint in order to prevent the further escalation of tensions.

“The Netherlands is hopeful that the cycle of violence and tension in the region is stopped and ground is paved for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people and their suffering comes to an end”, Veldkamp said.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized the need for an immediate stop to the Israeli war against Palestinians in Gaza, saying “the Islamic Republic of Iran is seeking to de-escalate tensions in the West Asia region. This is while the Zionist regime’s killing machine has fueled tensions and violence in the region.”

During their phone conversation, the two foreign ministers discussed other issues including Tehran-Amsterdam relations as well as the war in Ukraine.

