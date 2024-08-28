Iran opens 25th Congress on Reproductive Biomedicine

Scientists and researchers from Iran and 14 foreign countries have taken part at the international congress.

As part of the three-day-long event, the 20th Congress on Stem Cell Biology & Technology is being also held.

The sixth Kazemi Prize is among programs of the 25th Congress on Reproductive Biomedicine.

Professor Thomas Braun from Germany and Nicholas Rivron from Austria will receive the prize.

The congress also features the 19th Nursing and Midwifery seminar, which will be held in Persian.

Kazemi Prize was set up in 2010 to respect the efforts and revive the memories of Saeid Kazemi Ashtiani, the late founder of the Royan Institute.

