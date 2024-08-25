Araghchi, Saudi FM discuss regional developments

In this conversation, the latest developments in bilateral and regional relations were discussed and exchanged.

Emphasizing that bilateral relations are on the right track, the parties called for increasing and developing cooperation in various fields.

Also, referring to the continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza and the escalation of tension in the region, the two sides emphasized the need to increase efforts to stop the crimes of the Zionists and send humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The two sides stressed the continuation of consultations between the two countries and considered it in line with the interests of the two countries and the region.

