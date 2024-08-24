Iran FM: New administration will maintain strategic view on Latin America

Araghchi made the comment in a phone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart Yván Gil Pinto on Saturday.

He told Pinto that Venezuela holds a special place in Iran’s foreign policy and that the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian will maintain the Islamic Republic’s strategic approach toward Latin American countries, particularly Venezuela.

The top Iranian diplomat also referred to the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro, saying that the Islamic Republic condemns any foreign interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs.

The Venezuelan minister congratulated Araghchi on his appointment as the top diplomat of Iran.

Pinto also conveyed a congratulatory message from President Maduro to his Iranian counterpart for his administration to take office, saying that Caracas is determined to further promote ties with Tehran.

The two ministers announced their readiness to follow up on previous agreements to boost cooperation and to explore new ways to further strengthen relations.

