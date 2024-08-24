President Pezeshkian vows to pursue social justice

“We will be honest with people and act according to truth and justice,” he said on Tuesday morning, during a speech at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, on the occasion of the Government Week.

He emphasized that unity means all officials must make every effort to expand truth and justice with the help of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, within the framework of the National Vision of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the general policies, and the 7th National Development Plan.

Pezeshkian also thanked Iran’s parliament for approving his proposed cabinet members, saying that the move was a great step toward national unity.

“Since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution, the whole world gathered to defeat, destroy us, but it could not do anything, because we had unity and stood against them with strength,” he said.

The president also referred to the Israeli regime’s crimes in the region, saying regional unity is the way to defeat the Zionist regime.

“If the Muslims held firmly to the rope of Allah together, would the Zionist regime dare to commit these crimes in the region?” he asked. “And if we were united, neither the Zionist regime nor any other regime in the region was able to commit such crimes.”

Pezeshkain and his cabinet members paid homage to the late Imam Khomeini (RA).

During his visit, Pezeshkian and his cabinet members renewed allegiance to the ideals of the late Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.

They also visited the tombs of the martyrs of the Eight-year Holy Defense (Iraqi-imposed war from 1980 to 1988) and the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

