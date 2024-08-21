Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 21

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran, FAO to bolster climate resilience

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Iran’s Department of the Environment (DoE), with the support of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), initiated their cooperation aimed at strengthening resilience to the climate change.

The newly signed project, titled “Strengthening Iran’s access to GCF with national ownership, knowledge-based policies, and sound technologies,” represents a crucial step towards aligning the national strategies with climate action and promoting sustainable development.

-- Wheat production up by 100% in some provinces

Wheat production has risen by up to 100% in some Iranian provinces thanks to bumper harvest and price incentives offered to farmers.

Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture said on Monday that wheat production in the northeastern province of Golestan, the third largest wheat producer in the country, had doubled this year compared to figures reported at the end of last harvesting season in August.

-- Iran coach Kaveh pleased with Iran’s ‘decent’ FS run in Paris

Iran’s freestyle head coach Mohsen Kaveh says he was satisfied with his men’s performance at the wrestling competitions of the Paris Olympics, though he admitted that the results “could have been better.”

The five-man squad collected three silver medals and a bronze, with Younes Emami leaving the Games empty-handed after a technical-fall defeat against American Kyle Dake in the 74kg quarterfinals, as Iran failed to a grab a freestyle gold in a second successive Olympics.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- German, Austrian Scientists Awarded Kazemi Prize

Professor Thomas Braun from Germany and Nicolas Rivron from Austria were jointly announced as the winners of the sixth edition of the Kazemi Prize at the Royan International Research Festival.

Professor Braun is a principal investigator at the Max Planck Institute for Heart and Lung Research. He graduated in medicine in 1987 and then received a specialized doctorate in cell biochemistry from the University of Hamburg in 1993.

-- Tajik, Iranian Universities Agree on Academic Cooperation

The Tabriz University of Medical Sciences and the Avicenna Tajik State Medical University have agreed to begin scientific cooperation. Bahman Naghipour, the head of the Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, said the universities are to enhance ties in research, education, and medicine.

Both universities are keen on drafting an MoU to cooperate in the desired fields in practice, he said.

-- Ministry: Defense Sector Symbol of National Pride

Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) has described the country’s defense sector as a symbol of national pride and a means of deterrence.

On the occasion of National Defense Industry Day on Tuesday, Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics released a statement emphasizing the Ministry’s pivotal role in producing defense products and combating the harsh sanctions imposed by adversaries.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Jane Goodall’s “In the Shadow of Man” available in Persian

The Persian translation of the book “In the Shadow of Man” by the renowned English zoologist and primatologist Jane Goodall has been released in the book market across Iran. Hamidreza Hosseini and Abdolhossein Vahabzadeh have translated the book, which has been brought out by Now Publication, Mehr reported.

The best-selling classic tells the story of one of the world's greatest scientific adventuresses. Goodall was a young secretarial school graduate when the legendary Louis Leakey chose her to undertake a landmark study of chimpanzees in the world.

-- Iran, Kyrgyzstan explore avenues of co-op in maritime, transit sectors

In an online meeting between Head of Hormozagn Province’s Ports and Maritime Department Hossein Abbas-Nejad and Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Economy and Commerce Minister Nazarbek Kamaldinovich the two sides discussed ways of expanding cooperation in ports and transit sectors.

As PMO portal reported, the virtual meeting was held at the request of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan on Monday with the aim of increasing transit cooperation between the two countries.

-- Picturesque Hajij village eyes UNESCO World Heritage status

The picturesque village of Hajij, nestled in the UNESCO-registered Cultural Landscape of Uramanat in western Iran, is on the path to becoming a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Local authorities, in close collaboration with the tourism ministry, are currently working to develop a comprehensive dossier on the village, its cultural heritage, history, and tourist appeals to be submitted to the UN cultural body, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

