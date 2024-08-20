Iran’s pick for interior minister says he’ll respect social freedoms

Momeni made the remarks during a public session of Parliament on Tuesday, where he presented his plans to lawmakers who must approve his nomination.

He promised to try to promote social and gender equality in Iran through plans that would use “unique talents and abilities of each individual” to eradicate the sense of discrimination in society.

Momeni argued that the Ministry of Interior would not be able to carry out its duties effectively unless those in charge of it move in lockstep with the general populace. He vowed to follow such an approach at the ministry.

Moameni further called for open dialogue with citizens, underscoring the necessity of respecting their rights and freedoms.

“We must honor the dignity bestowed upon everyone by God,” he remarked.

The proposed minister also noted that the kind of diversity seen in Iran is an opportunity that should not be overlooked by authorities.

