Hezbollah launches fresh attacks on headquarters of Zionist regime

According to al-Mayadeen news network, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced in a statement that within the framework of supporting the people of Gaza and the Palestinian resistance, the Zionist Barracks "Barnit" was targeted with a direct hit with suitable weapon.

In another statement, Hezbollah added that in the framework of supporting the people of Gaza and the Palestinian resistance and responding to the terror committed by the enemy in southern Lebanon, the headquarters of the 146th Jatoun Brigade has been targeted by Katyusha rocket attacks.

This morning, news sources reported that 60 rockets were fired in two stages from southern Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee region in the northern occupied territories and the occupied Golan region of Syria.

Following these missile attacks, the alarm was sounded in the Zionist settlement "Ortal" in the occupied Syrian Golan.

2050