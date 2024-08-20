US, Zionist regime seeking to prolong Gaza war: Hamas

We reaffirm our commitment to what was agreed on July 2, based on Joe Biden's proposal and the UN Security Council resolution, Hamas said in a statement as reported by the Palestinian Samaa news agency on Tuesday morning.

The statement added: We ask the mediators to assume their responsibility to make the occupying regime oblige to implement what was agreed upon.

Hamas issued the statement after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed that Netanyahu has accepted the new US proposal to resolve differences in the ceasefire negotiations and once again threw the ball in Hamas's court to reach an agreement.

Previously some Arab media outlets had published details of Washington's proposals, according to which technical negotiations will be held about the Philadelphia axis and a discussion on the Gaza reconstruction will be held in the second phase. It also emphasized on the creation of a monitoring mechanism for the return of refugees to the north of Strip.

The Al-Mayadeen network quoted an informed Palestinian source as saying that the new American proposal is completely different from the those previously agreed upon by the parties.

“The new American proposal is similar to the position of the Israeli regime and the new demands of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu”, a Palestinian source familiar with the proposals said, adding that a permanent ceasefire under a new plan will be negotiated in the second phase within a specific framework, and the regime will be free to resume war if Hamas does not agree to Israel's demands.

Hamas has already rejected the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal discussed in Qatar, blaming the failure of talks on Netanyahu for imposing new conditions and creating obstacles to reach a deal.

