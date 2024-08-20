Targeting civilians against rules of war: UN official

Imran Reza, UN Deputy Special Coordinator, UN Resident, and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon made the remarks on Monday local time, IRNA reported.

“While the world has failed to protect civilians in the conflict and many around the world have lost hope in humanity. Our motto is that even wars have rules and civilians shouldn’t be targeted," he was quoted as saying.

The UN official, who was speaking on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, also said that he paid a visit to southern Lebanon, where seven aid workers were killed in an Israeli attack on a center belonging to the Lebanon Country Ambulance Association at the end of March.

He also stated that he visited the families and the displaced villagers "who have been uncertain about their future for more than 10 months".

The Israeli regime has repeatedly violated the sovereignty of Lebanon with its attacks on civilian areas in southern Lebanon over the past several months.

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry announced that it had lodged complaint with the UN Security Council against the Israeli violation of Lebanese airspace and the breaking of the sound barrier in the skies over Lebanon by the regime’s warplanes.

In a statement, the ministry said that Israel's aggression is a clear violation of Lebanon's sovereignty, its airspace and Security Council Resolution 1701.

