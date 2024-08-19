Blinken on West Asia tour to push for Gaza truce

According to Al-Arabiya network, the two diplomats also discussed the latest developments in the region and the situation in Sudan and Yemen.

Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv as part of the US effort to advance negotiations between the Zionist regime and the Hamas resistance movement regarding the ceasefire agreement.

The Hebrew newspaper Yediot Achronot said Blinken is going to visit several regional countries following his trip to Israel.

Blinken is scheduled to meet with Israel President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Yoav Gallant.

The US State Department announced that the secretary of state will arrive in Cairo on Tuesday with the aim of negotiating a ceasefire in Gaza.

Qatar, Egypt and the United States are mediating ceasefire negotiations that ended without a breakthrough on Friday.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says Israel’s prime minister is creating obstacles to the ceasefire deal by setting new conditions.

4399

