2.2 million pilgrims travel to Iraq for Arbaeen rituals

Meghdad Miri, the spokesman of a committee in charge of providing the security of the Arbaeen rituals, said on Sunday that some 679,000 pilgrims have left Iraq after participating in the ceremony.

He noted that Iranians constitute the majoring of the pilgrims.

Arbaeen is a ceremony marking the end of a 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam. Shia Muslims from all across the world go a long walk to the holy shrine of Imam Hussein in Karbala, Iraq, to commemorate the ceremony.

No security incident has so far been reported in this year’s Arbaeen, the official said, adding that driving accidents during Arbaeen rituals has also been significantly reduced this year as Iraqi Prime Minster Mohamed Shia Sudani recently ordered his interior minister to make every effort to prevent driving accidents during the pilgrimage time in the country.

