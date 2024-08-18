Al Quds Brigades fire rockets at Zionist command base in Khan Yunis

The Islamic resistance group said in a statement on Sunday that it has also fired several rockets at a gathering of Zionist forces in Khan Yunis.

Al Quds Brigades has also launched another rocket at a Zionist military base, the statement said, without elaborating on the possible casualties.

The attacks by the Palestinian resistance group come while Daniel Hagari, spokesman of the Zionist Army, announced the death of a Zionist commander in fighting in central Gaza hours ago.

