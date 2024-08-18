Israel defense system alarmed by Hezbollah UAV near Netanyahu’s house

The Zionist newspaper Israel Hayom reported that Netanyahu’s residence was filmed by a drone belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah.

A number of Israeli regime warplanes were dispatched to Gaza Street in occupied al-Quds city to investigate the presence of any reconnaissance drone in the airspace near the Caesarea Villa but were unable to detect any possible UAV.

The Zionist newspaper quoted the regime’s army as claiming that the warning of the presence of a drone near Netanyahu’s villa was probably caused by a mistake in the radar and defense systems.

Another Zionist media outlet warned about the fact that the enemies have identified the weakness of the regime’s army in confronting the drones of the Axis of Resistance.

The Israeli newspaper Davar reported that drones have become cheaper and more accessible to Israel’s enemies, and new technological advances have given them different capabilities to target Israel’s military and home front.

Liran Antebi, director of the Advanced Technologies Program at the Zionist regime’s Institute for Internal Security Studies, warned that Israel’s enemies, led by Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, have realized that Tel Aviv has a blind spot, especially in the field of simple and cheap drones.

The tension between the regime and the Axis of Resistance escalated following the assassination of Fouad Shukr, a prominent commander of Hezbollah, who was assassinated in a drone attack by the Zionist regime in the south of Lebanon on July 30, 2024. A day later, head of Hamas’ Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated by the regime, when he was visiting the Iranian capital Tehran to attend the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian on July 31.

