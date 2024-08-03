Israeli officials concerned about Iran reaction to assassination of Hamas chief

Maariv newspaper reported on Saturday that the Israeli regime is on full alert for fear of a large-scale attack by Iran and that the Zionists estimate Iran would target power lines and communication lines.

The newspaper added that in fear of an Iranian attack, fuel and power generators have been sent to the regime's main hospitals and large car parks have been emptied to be used as temporary hospitals.

In his article in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Benny Morris, an Israeli historian, strongly criticized the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his performance, writing that he does not know whether Netanyahu is the most despicable man in history of the regime or not, but there is no doubt that the premier is the most corrupt and incompetent leader of Israel in history, and this is how history will judge him.

The Israeli regime assassinated Ismail Haniyeh on early Wednesday (July 31) when he was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Following the martyrdom of Haniyeh and Fuad Shukr, a Hezbollah commander, senior officials of the Axis of Resistance, including Iran, announced that they would avenge the blood of these martyrs.

